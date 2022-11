050207-F-2907C-274.An Air Force B-1B Lancer approaches a KC-10 Extender for in-flight refueling over Nevada and Utah on Feb. 7, 2005.

The Lancer, from the 37th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., is a long-range, multi-role, heavy bomber. The Extender, from the 379th Air Refueling Wing (Reserve), Travis Air Force Base, Calif., is an aerial refueling tanker and cargo aircraft. DoD photo by Master Sgt. Lance Cheung, U.S. Air Force. (Released). Original public domain image from Flickr