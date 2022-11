A U.S. Air National Guard C-130J equipped with the MAFFS 2 (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) drops a line of Phos-Chek on the Thomas Fire in the hills above the city of Santa Barbara Dec. 13, 2017.

The C-130J from the 146th Airlift Wing has been supporting CAL FIRE’s efforts to battle the Thomas Fire raging in Southern California. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Staff Sgt. Nieko Carzis.). Original public domain image from Flickr