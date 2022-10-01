U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public DomainEditorial use onlyhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306650SaveSaveBorn in Mexico 81 years ago, Margarita Munoz has made her American dream a reality. Using for 401K back in 1995, she began her investment into ranching purchasing 120 acres near Perkins, Oklahoma, a tractor and plow disc and 20 heifers. Today, she owns 800-plus acres and handles 250 head of cattle on her own as they come running knowing it's feeding time. USDA photo by Preston Keres. MorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5184 x 3456 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadBorn in Mexico 81 years ago, Margarita Munoz has made her American dream a reality. Using for 401K back in 1995, she began her investment into ranching purchasing 120 acres near Perkins, Oklahoma, a tractor and plow disc and 20 heifers. Today, she owns 800-plus acres and handles 250 head of cattle on her own as they come running knowing it's feeding time. USDA photo by Preston Keres. More