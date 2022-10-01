rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306650Born in Mexico 81 years ago, Margarita Munoz has made her American dream a reality. Using for 401K back in 1995, she began…Save

Born in Mexico 81 years ago, Margarita Munoz has made her American dream a reality. Using for 401K back in 1995, she began her investment into ranching purchasing 120 acres near Perkins, Oklahoma, a tractor and plow disc and 20 heifers. Today, she owns 800-plus acres and handles 250 head of cattle on her own as they come running knowing it's feeding time. USDA photo by Preston Keres.

