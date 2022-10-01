Green Bexar Farm (deep blue canopy) at the Pearl Farmers Market in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct 21, 2020.

Cody Scott arrives at 8AM to setup his stand, then his mother Linda arrives an hour later to take over the selling operations while he returns to work at Green Bexar Farm, in Saint Hedwig, Texas, near San Antonio. The farm is owned by Cody and Natalie Scott, and their customer base is their CSA, local farmer's markets, and restaurants. Here at the Pearl Farmers Market, Green Bexar Farm is one of more than 45 vendors that sell every Saturday and Sunday with products ranging from farm-fresh produce, meats, dairy, and value-added foods. The immediate customer base here is the 22-acre former Pearl Brewery site and surrounding downtown San Antonio. Pearl is now home to residential and business spaces that include restaurants, shops, event venues, and a campus of the Culinary Institute of America. This community contains the historic Alamo, Riverwalk, and the Tower of the Americas. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the United States. The Scotts purchased a 10-acre pecan grove in 2017 and has since converted one acre for a wide variety of produce on micro irrigated beds indoors and outdoors. Their edge is three seasonal high tunnels installed with the technical and financial conservation assistance of the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). With this, they can grow a constant supply of winter grape tomatoes for their customers. USDA Media by Lance Cheung.