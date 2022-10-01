rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Metro Atlanta Urban Farm (MAUF) CEO Bobby Wilson assess some experimental hibiscus he's going on the Metro Atlanta Urban Farming (MAUF) he established in 2009 to address the growing need of affordable food in low-income communities.

His five-acre plot of land in the hear of College Park, Georgia is just minutes from downtown Atlanta. With the help from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resource Conversation Service (NRCS) and Farm Service Agency (FSA), MAUF was able to address the resource concerns of the land, the education gap of the farm for the community, and provide financial assistance where needed. USDA Photo by Preston Keres

