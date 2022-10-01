D’Quinton Robertson works on Lehman Farms while currently attending college studying agricultural business.

There he has the opportunity to learn first hand from Aaron Lehman the ins-and-outs of farming by a conventional and certified organic corn, oats and alfalfa operation. Living with his uncle, Robertson raises horses, chickens and a sheep. He participates in rodeo competitions and is involved with racing horses. Robertson’s family owns an 80-acre ranch in Linden, Alabama, where he found his love for agriculture and farming. USDA Photo by Preston Keres