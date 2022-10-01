Allen Sirmon shows the hydroculturely-grown butterhead lettuce grown in the Sirmon Farms greenhouse, which regulates the oxygen and nutrients to the plants, grows 20-30 percent faster than in their fields.

They have 28,000 holes that create 5,000-7,000 heads of lettuce a week. Sirmon Farms, in Daphne, Alabama, has participated in USDA FSA NAP program since 2009. They have also received technical assistance and financial assistance from USDA NRCS utilizing the EQIP program to install irrigation. Lastly, Sirmon Farms also uses crop insurance programs that are underwritten by USDA RMA. They are a diversified operation that also utilizes an abundance of FSA programs to include These USDA agencies have enabled them to manage the day to day risks form weather related events. USDA Photo by Preston Keres