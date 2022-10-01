rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain

Editorial use only

https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306668Dave Borrowes, a producer with the North-South Institute, raise goats, sheep and other livestock on his farm Epic Ranch, in…Save

Dave Borrowes, a producer with the North-South Institute, raise goats, sheep and other livestock on his farm Epic Ranch, in Davie, Florida, February 22, 2021.

USDA/FPAC Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Editorial use only 
Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Dave Borrowes, a producer with the North-South Institute, raise goats, sheep and other livestock on his farm Epic Ranch, in Davie, Florida, February 22, 2021.

USDA/FPAC Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More