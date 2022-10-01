U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Biological Science Technician Nathan Rice begins the honey extraction process by removing one of 16 racks of honeycombs full of honey, from a colony frame box at the ARS Bee Research Laboratory in Beltsville, MD, on Friday, Sept. 12, 2014.

The honeycomb racks were harvested from the colonies of the People's Garden Apiary, atop the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Whitten Building in Washington, DC. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr