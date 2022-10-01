U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public DomainEditorial use onlyhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306681SaveSaveDottie Lawley, owner of Bama Bay Oyster Farm LLC, produces oysters out of Mobile Bay behind her home since 2017 and markets her oysters for sale to local restaurants. They currently participate in USDA FSA NAP program and recently signed up to use the 2017 WHIP program for production losses, due to 2017 weather related, natural disasters. USDA Photo by Preston KeresMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3456 x 5184 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadDottie Lawley, owner of Bama Bay Oyster Farm LLC, produces oysters out of Mobile Bay behind her home since 2017 and markets her oysters for sale to local restaurants. They currently participate in USDA FSA NAP program and recently signed up to use the 2017 WHIP program for production losses, due to 2017 weather related, natural disasters. USDA Photo by Preston KeresMore