U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain

Editorial use only

Dottie Lawley, owner of Bama Bay Oyster Farm LLC, produces oysters out of Mobile Bay behind her home since 2017 and markets her oysters for sale to local restaurants. They currently participate in USDA FSA NAP program and recently signed up to use the 2017 WHIP program for production losses, due to 2017 weather related, natural disasters.
USDA Photo by Preston Keres

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Editorial use only 
