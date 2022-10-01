105 solar panels are installed at Littlestown Veterinary Hospital in Littlestown, PA in mid September 2010.

The Littlestown Veterinary Hospital in Littlestown, PA received a grant from the U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) Agency under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to have solar panels installed to help reduce their carbon footprint and to have cost effective electric power for the hospital. REAP provides grants for energy audits and renewable energy development assistance. The program also provides funds to agricultural producers and rural small business to purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. The expected cost savings using solar power for the hospital’s electrical needs is expected to reduce the facility’s operating expenses by 30%-40%.



