Program Director of Culinary Arts Kerri Crean checks on the inventory of edible plants at Gwinnett Technical College in Lawrenceville, GA, on Thursday, March 19, 2015.

The plants are used in the culinary program meals services at campus dining rooms are some of the ways that a diverse student body participate in career studies. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Department of Labor (DOL) grantees for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Employment and Training (E&T) pilots are provided by the 2014 Farm Bill to help participants gain and retain employment that leads to self-sufficiency. Obtaining a quality education from institutions such as this one is a key element to success. USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr