Lēf Farms President and CEO Henry Huntington leads U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue on a tour of the precision controlled hydroponic system, and sees that in the time it takes for a gutter of baby greens to travel from one end of a green house to the other, plants will grow from seed to a harvestable size, in Loudon, NH, on Sept. 1, 2017.

Also in the tour is New Hampshire Agriculture Commissioner Lorraine Stuart Merrill. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr