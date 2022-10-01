U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue is told about the packaging machines at Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) Inc., in Stratham, NH, on August 31, 2017.

Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) President and CEO Daniel Struder, North American President and CEO Andreas Pfluger, and National Confectioners Association President and CEO John Downs presented an overview of the company and industry, and gave Secretary, Perdue a tour of the factory. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr