U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, complete initial tactical training with civilian firefighters working with the U.S. Forest Service in the Umpqua National Forest, Umpqua North Complex, Oregon, September 8, 2017.

The Soldiers learned how to construct a fireline, which is made using hand tools to cut, scrape or dig in order to remove brush and debris that might fuel the spread of the fire. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment). Original public domain image from Flickr