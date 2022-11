Zane Willert, a firefighter with the Devil's Canyon Handcrew, demonstrates how to dig a handline while supervising tactical training with the Soldiers assigned to 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Umpqua North Complex, Oregon, September 8, 2017.

When not fighting the flames during wildfire season, Willert is a cattle rancher in Wyoming. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment). Original public domain image from Flickr