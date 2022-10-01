rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain

https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/

Workers package turkeys at Plainville Farms in New Oxford, Pennsylvania, October 31, 2018.

The "USDA Grade A" shield on a Thanksgiving bird means a USDA Grader verified it meets the very highest quality standards. Companies request USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service provide this voluntary service to reinforce their own commitment to quality. USDA grading services support the domestic and international marketing of a variety of American agricultural products, including meat, poultry and shell eggs.

USDA photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

