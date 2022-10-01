Doug Lipscomb, owner of James Lipscomb and Sons (not pictured) participated in USDA FSA NAP program for their sod operation since 2011.

Lipscomb also participates in the following USDA FSA programs: MAL and ARC/PLC. They have also received technical assistance and financial assistance from USDA NRCS utilizing the EQIP program to install irrigation.







He farms 3000 acres of peanuts, soybeans, corn and sweet corn in addition to his 1200 acres of commercial grass and 45 acres of sports grass that is played on at the Universities of Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia, along with the Atlanta Braves.







USDA Photo by Preston Keres



. Original public domain image from Flickr