Auburn University School of Fisheries Associate Professor Dr. William “Bill” Walton prepares to flip one of the floating cages so the oysters can air dry and kill all the barnacles and fowling on their oysters near Dauphin Island, Alabama.

Land Grant University with large marine/aquatic research station and also serves as a mentor for oyster producers in Alabama. Additionally, Auburn University has received funds from USDA to research water resource management issues, conserve aquatic resources, and providing information to use our aquatic resources wisely. The overarching research goals are to “find methods, technologies and strategies that improve efficiency, productivity, and profitability on aquaculture operations across the state”.



USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr