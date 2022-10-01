Schirmer Farms owner and operator Ernie Schirmer uses a GPS-based automatic steering system to quickly and efficiently harvest his first sesame crop at Schirmer Farms, in Batesville, TX, on November 4, 2020.

The combine harvester shears the plant, conveyors bring the plants to systems deep inside the harvester where the pods are agitated releasing the seeds down through screen to augurs that bring them up to the large collection bin on top, meanwhile remains of the plant are scattered behind to return the biomass to the soil. Courtesy photo by and from Brandon Schirmer. Original public domain image from Flickr