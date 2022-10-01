rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain

Editorial use only

https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306754County Executive Director Nikki Onuoha and Program Technician Debra Sudeen at the Farm Service Agency Royal Palm Beach…Save

County Executive Director Nikki Onuoha and Program Technician Debra Sudeen at the Farm Service Agency Royal Palm Beach Florida Service Center, visit the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, in Belle Glade.

Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida is comprised of 42 small to medium-sized member farms that grow sugarcane on approximately 70,000 acres of what is among the most fertile and productive farmland in America, located in the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA).

USDA/FPAC photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Editorial use only 
Say thanks by supporting these good causes

County Executive Director Nikki Onuoha and Program Technician Debra Sudeen at the Farm Service Agency Royal Palm Beach Florida Service Center, visit the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, in Belle Glade.

More