Two container ships docked at the Wando Welch Terminal (WWT) in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, on November 19, 2020.

This South Carolina Port Authority facility is South Carolina's largest container terminal with 399 acres of developed land on it’s 689 total acres, its 14 ship-to-shore container cranes and wharf are specialized to handle three neo-Panamax ships at one time along its 3,800-foot berth length. USDA Media by Lance Cheung.



