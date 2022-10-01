A motorized cotton picker's conveyor unloading cotton bolls to module builder which compact the bolls into free-standing modules, 32 feet long, 7 1/2 feet wide, and 9 1/2 feet tall, during the Ernie Schirmer Farms cotton harvest that has family, fellow farmers, and workers banding together for the long days of work, in Batesville, TX, on August 23, 2020.

Harvesters are in radio contact with the entire crew to know which module builder needs cotton the most to stay busy.



USDA Photo and Media by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr.