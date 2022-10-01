Fishermen often use snowmobile, ice auger and a depth finder to fish on Bass Lake in the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service (FS) Superior National Forest (NF) in Minnesota, on Feb 28, 2018, fun was had, but, the fish were all were too small to keep and returned to the lake.

Snowmobiles easily get you to the spot, augers quickly drill through today's two-feet thick ice and the depth finder senses the exact depth of the fish. Superior NF was established in 1909, the Superior is known for its boreal forest ecosystem, numerous clean lakes, and a colorful cultural history. Management by the USDA-Forest Service, under principles of ecosystem management and multiple use, the Forest provides for a diverse community of plants and animals as well as products for human needs. The concept of "all lands" management maintains strong partnerships and collaboration across the landscape. Popular recreational activities include fishing, hunting, camping, canoeing, swimming, hiking, snowmobiling, cross country skiing and ice fishing. Superior NF System is 2,174,993 acres. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr