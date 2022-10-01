A skier enjoys Skijoring with an eager energetic dog assisting him on a groomed classic cross-country ski trail on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service (FS) Superior National Forest (NF) Gunflint Ranger District's George Washington Pines Winter Recreation Trail near Grand Marais, Minnesota, on Feb 27, 2018.

Superior NF was established in 1909, the Superior is known for its boreal forest ecosystem, numerous clean lakes, and a colorful cultural history. Management by the USDA-Forest Service, under principles of ecosystem management and multiple use, the Forest provides for a diverse community of plants and animals as well as products for human needs. The concept of "all lands" management maintains strong partnerships and collaboration across the landscape. Popular recreational activities include fishing, hunting, camping, canoeing, swimming, hiking, snowmobiling, cross country skiing and ice fishing. Superior NF System is 2,174,993 acres, and its East zone includes the Tofte Ranger District in Tofte, MN and Gunflint Ranger District located in Grand Marais, with respectively 97 and 62 miles of cross country ski trails. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr