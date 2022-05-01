U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue tour of Keeneland Race Track included views of horse race activities and operations in Lexington, KY, on April 6, 2018.

This is part of the Third "Back to our Roots" RV tour. “As always, our ‘Back to our Roots’ RV tour is an opportunity to get out of Washington, D.C. to hear directly from the American people in the agriculture community,” Secretary Perdue said. “While Congress continues its work on the Farm Bill, rural prosperity, and many other agriculture priorities, USDA stands ready to assist in any way possible and to be a voice for America’s farmers, ranchers, producers, and foresters.”



The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is providing emergency assistance in caring for animals – livestock and domesticated – in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. APHIS is working to aid producers and positioning staff in key areas in Texas and Louisiana where flooding may cause further damage. In addition, APHIS is helping to meet the emergency needs of pets and their owners, as inspectors are coordinating closely with zoos, breeders, and other licensed facilities in the region to ensure the safety of animals in their care.



