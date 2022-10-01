UPS feeder driver Birrill Taylor picks up a trailer from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) Meals to You program partner PepsiCo’s contracted logistics company (Professional Packaging Systems' Quality Packaging division) to manage food commodities, bag, assemble, pack, label and ship out utilizing a package delivery company (UPS) to get multiple-week supplemental food boxes to children in rural locations, from their logistics warehouse, in Grand Prairie, TX, on August 13, 2020.

Today's packages, responded to the school closures due to COVID-19, are heading to rural Texas, Puerto Rico, and Alaska. The program includes 41 States and two territories.



USDA Media by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr