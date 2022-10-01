Land leveling operation at 3S Ranch, near El Campo, Texas, on July 24, 2020.

The Schiurring family applied for and was approved cost-share funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources and Conservation Service (NRCS) Environmental Quality Incentives Program to implement Conservation Practice Standard 464, IRRIGATION LAND LEVELING to provide the efficient use of water on irrigated land. Laser accuracy and precision GPS is used to make the fields flat and with as few terraces as possible, they will be progressively two inches lower than the adjacent field, allowing water to flow and distribute evenly; plants to grow evenly, and soil that better supports the equipment. Additionally, this process reduces the number of terraces and curved edges that the farm equipment must navigate. 3S Ranch is a four-generation rice farming operation. Managing the leveling operation is J Brent Schiurring. The approximately 6,000-acre ranch uses about 1,500 acres to produce rice. USDA Media by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr