A worker grabs tall stacks of empty boxes to be filled with food, during the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue and Senator John Cornyn tour of McLane Global, one of USDA partners in feeding rural kids in Texas and across America who have been impacted by school closures as a result of COVID-19.

The Secretary and Senator will tour the food box packing facility and participate in a discussion with Baylor University PepsiCo, and Chartwells K12, on July 16, in Houston, TX.







All Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) programs including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Special Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC); and the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs have flexibilities and contingencies built-in to allow them to respond to on-the-ground realities in the event of a disaster or emergency situation.



USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr