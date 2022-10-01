U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public DomainEditorial use onlyhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306813SaveSaveDave de Vinck enjoying the fall colors and recreation opportunities in the Adirondacks of northeastern New York, on October 19, 2019. Courtesy photo by Emily de Vinck. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2049 x 1537 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadDave de Vinck enjoying the fall colors and recreation opportunities in the Adirondacks of northeastern New York, on October 19, 2019. Courtesy photo by Emily de Vinck. Original public domain image from FlickrMore