U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Pictured: Emergency Nurse's Desk

Pictured: Emergency Nurse's Desk

Hospital Service District of West Feliciana Parish is the recipient of an $8,000,000 Community Facility guaranteed loan - to construct and replace a non-profit Critical Access Hospital which will service West Feliciana and surrounding parishes.

West Feliciana Parish Hospital will be one-story consisting of 58,000 square feet and located directly behind the existing one. The hospital will have ten beds, six exam, and two trauma rooms, CT, MRI, R/F and nuclear medicine.

There will be a dedicated area for women’s imaging that includes mammography, bone density and 2- ultra-sound rooms.

West Feliciana is a high unemployment medically underserved parish.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

