Great Iowa Tractor Ride on June 24, 2019, in Council Bluffs, IA. Also participating in the ride are Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC) Under Secretary Bill Northey.

Secretary Perdue will drive his very own International 656 Farmall Tractor in the Great Iowa Tractor Ride. The Secretary’s father, George “Ernie” Perdue Jr. purchased the Farmall new in 1968 from Lewis Truck and Tractor Company in Perry, Georgia. Used on the family farm in Bonaire for many years by Ernie and Secretary Perdue, the tractor was fully restored by friends in 2010. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr