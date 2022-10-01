Chase Tanner moves the herd to a new feeding paddock on Nice Farms Creamery (@nicefarmscreamery), which is a 201-acre dairy farm that has 120 acres of permanent pasture, 60 acres of woods, and 20 acres of buildings, barns, and houses in Federalsburg, Maryland.

Army Veteran Bob Miller, who operates the creamery, and his family use a rotational grazing system, where cows are rotated between pastures daily to optimize their forage and nutrition. They plant seasonal grasses in their annual pastures and maintain perennial pastures. Because of these farming practices, this dairy sequesters carbon.



Miller is part of a multi-generation dairy operation. When he got out of the military he came back to the family farm and started a small creamery from scratch at the dairy and is still farming with his parents who manage the dairy aspect of the business.



Growing the creamery and selling milk directly to customers has helped their family stay in business despite the ups and downs of the dairy industry. They are a small dairy—selling cream line milk, chocolate milk, butter, half and half, and ice cream to a local coffee shop chain, at farmers markets, and off the farm.



USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr