Photovoltaic panels are wiped off for peak performance at The Wash Basket Laundromat, in Palmyra, Pennsylvania, on April 20, 2011.

The business qualified for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) Rural Energy for America Program assistance to add 72 photovoltaic panels (solar cells) which helps runs the laundry machines and reduce electrical demand by 1/3. The array generates 20,000 KW/year, an approximate $250 savings per month. USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr