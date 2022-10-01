Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) headquarters Whitten Building in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2019, is an educational program where parents are encouraged to bring their children to work.

By creating a culture of forward thinkers, we will lead the next generation toward a future where they can fully contribute to work, family, and community. This year’s theme is “Workforce Development.” More than 16 exhibits from USDA Agencies will provide resources and information through interactive learning activities. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr