East Cooper Meals on Wheels volunteers prepare food for residents in need Oct. 10, 2016.

The Meals on Wheels team's goal is to deliver meals to homebound residents in the area regardless of age or income free of charge. With the recent storms, residents have been left either stranded or unable to leave their homes to get food. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haley D. Phillips). Original public domain image from Flickr