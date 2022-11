The United States Military District of Washington Joint Armed Forces Color Guard presented the colors at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) 2017 Black History Month Observance at the USDA in Washington, D.C., Thur. Feb. 16, 2017.

The theme of this year’s event was, "Success Always Leaves Footprints"- Booker T. Washington, recognizing the heritage and achievements of African Americans to the Nation. USDA photo by Bob Nichols. Original public domain image from Flickr