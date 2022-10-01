U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service (FS) Smith River Hotshot Forestry Technicians mitigate trail hazards by clearing fire lines and pathways blocked by dead and fallen trees, brush and understory allowing other crews better access to the area and help stop the Cedar Fire in the and around the Sequoia National Forest, and Posey, CA, on Tuesday, August 23, 2016.

Understory is new-growth trees, bushes, and other larger plants that are able to live under the shade of a trees canopy. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung.



Original public domain image from Flickr