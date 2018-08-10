rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain

Editorial use only

https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306893Beet harvest and sorting in Burley, Idaho near S 500 W and W 200 S streets. 10/8/2018 Photo by Kirsten Strough. Original…Save

Beet harvest and sorting in Burley, Idaho near S 500 W and W 200 S streets. 10/8/2018 Photo by Kirsten Strough. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Editorial use only 
Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Beet harvest and sorting in Burley, Idaho near S 500 W and W 200 S streets. 10/8/2018 Photo by Kirsten Strough. Original public domain image from Flickr

More