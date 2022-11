Pat Crenshaw, 79, is a black Native American, who owns and operates 120 acres in Slick, Oklahoma.

Her father purchased the land through Farmers Home Administration in 1945, a time when it was uncommon for minorities to receive loans through the government.



Having lived on the land since 1945 with her parents, she began maintaining the 120-acre ranch by herself since her father passed away in 2001.



USDA photo by Preston Keres.



