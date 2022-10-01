Courtney Biggs, farm manager prepares cows to be milked at Chapel’s Country Creamery a dairy that produces artisan cheeses in Easton, Maryland starts with fresh raw milk produced on the family's Grade A dairy farm.

The dairy herd consists of grass fed Jersey and Holstein cows that produce our high quality milk, rich in cream. The milk is all natural and contains no synthetic hormones, antibiotics, or chemical compounds. By producing their own cheese from start to finish, they insure the highest quality possible. They use only vegetable rennet and all natural ingredients in their cheese. The Jersey and Holstein cows graze on clover and rye grass on 45 acres of pasture. The cows are rotated among 32 different pastures to insure that the cows are eating the freshest and most nutritious part of the grass thus providing the highest quality of raw milk that is rich in cream. The dairy received the Talbot County (MD) Soil Conservation Award for environmental friendly operations for soil, air and water quality concerns. USDA Photo by Bob Nichols. Original public domain image from Flickr