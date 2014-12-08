U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public DomainEditorial use onlyhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306909SaveSaveA farmer and his dogs and cattle on his property that is flood-irrigated. Hermiston, Oregon. 8/12/2014 BOR Photo by Kirsten Strough. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7360 x 4912 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadA farmer and his dogs and cattle on his property that is flood-irrigated. Hermiston, Oregon. 8/12/2014 BOR Photo by Kirsten Strough. Original public domain image from FlickrMore