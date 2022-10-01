James Matheny (Army National Guard) and his wife operate Stonewall Angus LLC, in Fairplay, Md. where he markets his grass fed beef directly to the public from his 60-acre farm.

He started his operation in 1989 with two cows and now has 70 head of purebred angus. He also grows grain crops and makes hay on several rented farms, where he is active in several USDA programs including FSA’s Farm Loans, CRP Grassland, ARC/PLC and NRCS’ EQIP programs.



USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr