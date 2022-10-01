rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain

Editorial use only

Journeyman Lineman Ben Easterberg of Bluestem Electric Cooperative serves 5,542 residential consumers, 1,364 commercial…

Journeyman Lineman Ben Easterberg of Bluestem Electric Cooperative serves 5,542 residential consumers, 1,364 commercial consumers and 201 irrigation systems.

Standing outside of a new generator that was part of this Rural Development to build 30 miles of line, improve 44 miles and make other system improvements. The loan amount includes $144,000 for smart grid projects.

Bluestem operates and maintains 3,000 miles of line in 11 counties.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Editorial use only 
