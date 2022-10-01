Journeyman Lineman Ben Easterberg of Bluestem Electric Cooperative serves 5,542 residential consumers, 1,364 commercial consumers and 201 irrigation systems.

Standing outside of a new generator that was part of this Rural Development to build 30 miles of line, improve 44 miles and make other system improvements. The loan amount includes $144,000 for smart grid projects.



Bluestem operates and maintains 3,000 miles of line in 11 counties.



USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr