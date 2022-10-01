U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public DomainEditorial use onlyhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306938SaveSaveA parade of international participants make their way to show center EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Wisconsin. USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 736 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2148 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3181 x 5184 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadA parade of international participants make their way to show center EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Wisconsin. USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from FlickrMore