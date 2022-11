Marines with Charlie Company, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, along with a member of the Texas Highway Patrol and Texas State Guard, patrol past a flooded house in Houston, Texas, Aug. 31, 2017.

Hurricane Harvey landed Aug. 25, 2017, flooding thousands of homes and displaced over 30,000 people. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Niles Lee/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr