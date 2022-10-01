The U.S. Military District of Washington Joint Armed Forces Color Guard present the colors, during the USDA Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service and Drum Major for Service Award Ceremony in Washington D.C., on Thursday, January 11, 2018.

USDA recognizes and celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday with the USDA Observance and the Drum Major for Service Award Ceremony. On this day and throughout the year, all employees are encouraged to perform volunteer service in their communities. For all Americans, to give of their time in service is an important way to celebrate Dr. King’s Legacy. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr