rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain

Editorial use only

https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3306953U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Orduno, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation…Save

U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Orduno, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, California Army National Guard looks out while flying over the Thomas Fire, Dec. 9, 2017, in Ventura County, California.

Orduno and the helicopter crew spent the day dropping water on the fire in coordination with CAL FIRE. By that night, the Thomas Fire had burned 173,000 acres and destroyed more than 500 structures since it started Dec. 4. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Crystal Housman). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

Editorial use only 
Say thanks by supporting these good causes

U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Orduno, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, California Army National Guard looks out while flying over the Thomas Fire, Dec. 9, 2017, in Ventura County, California.

More