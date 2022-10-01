U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Orduno, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, California Army National Guard looks out while flying over the Thomas Fire, Dec. 9, 2017, in Ventura County, California.

Orduno and the helicopter crew spent the day dropping water on the fire in coordination with CAL FIRE. By that night, the Thomas Fire had burned 173,000 acres and destroyed more than 500 structures since it started Dec. 4. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Crystal Housman). Original public domain image from Flickr