Professional Packaging Systems' Quality Packaging Forklift Driver Ruben Pena is proud to be a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) Meals to You program that has responded to the school closures due to COVID-19, here one of the partners PepsiCo contracted the logistics company Qual Pac to manage food commodities, bag, assemble, pack, label and ship out utilizing a package delivery company (UPS) to get multiple-week supplemental food boxes to children in rural locations, from their logistics warehouse, in Grand Prairie, TX, on August 13, 2020.

Today's packages are heading to rural Texas, Puerto Rico, and Alaska. The program includes 41 States and two territories.



USDA Media by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr