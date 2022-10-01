rawpixel
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
U.S. Department of Agriculture Supervisory Agricultural Commodity Graders (Meat) correlate on beef at their annual national beef correlation event, August 13, 2019.

USDA Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr

